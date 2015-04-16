German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, April 16 The South Korean won climbed to a one-week high against the dollar on Thursday as the dollar weakened after disappointing U.S. output data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would bide time before raising interest rates.
The won ended local trade up 0.7 percent at 1,088.9 per dollar after touching as high as 1,087.5 to hit the strongest intraday level since April 7.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose for a fifth consecutive session, having jumped 3.9 percent during the period. It was up 0.9 percent at 2,139.90 points on Thursday, the highest close since Aug. 1, 2011. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.