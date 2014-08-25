* KOSPI flat as Fed's Yellen strikes less dovish stance * Won ticks lower as dollar resumes rally SEOUL, Aug 25 South Korean shares were steady in a cautious start to the week on Monday, with investors reluctant to take big positions after Fed Chair Janet Yellen nodded to the possibility of an early start to the rate-tightening cycle. "The Jackson Hole meeting sent out mixed signals to the market, but there is definitely a more hawkish tinge to the overall atmosphere compared to before," said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "But there aren't any significant forces at work to swing the market in either direction for now, so we expect shares to hover around the 2,050 for the rest of the week," he added. The benchmark Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.09 percent at 2,058.49 as of 0213 GMT after a choppy morning session. Fed Chair Janet Yellen, usually known for her dovish stance on monetary policy, said that the U.S. labour market has yet to fully heal from the effects of the Great Recession but noted that a faster recovery in the sector could necessitate an early rate hike. Risk appetite took a further hit after Moscow sent a convoy of aid trucks across the border into eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian rebels are fighting government forces. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 2 percent to its lowest level in a year on worries over lacklustre third-quarter earnings. "Although semi-conductor sales are up owing to a recovering PC market, disappointing smartphone sales could result in a sizable shortfall in earnings compared to earlier forecasts," said Do Hyun-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Shares in Dongbu HiTek Co Ltd jumped more than 10 percent after local media said five potential bidders are eyeing a 37 percent controlling stake in the company worth 200 billion won ($195.8 million). Steel pipe manufacturer Hyundai Hysco slid more than 5 percent after the United States imposed anti-dumping duties on South Korea and other foreign steel pipe makers for the energy sector. The South Korean won fell as the dollar gained traction on hints of an early Fed rate hike. The local currency was trading at 1,020.9 to the dollar as of 0213 GMT. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 5 basis points to trade at 106.83. 0213 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,020.9 1,017.7 Yen/won 9.7965/41 9.7884 *KTB futures 106.83 106.78 KOSPI 2,058.49 2,056.75 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)