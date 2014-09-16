* KOSPI rises, Daewoo Shipbuilding up 2 pct on LNG ship
order
* Won rebounds from 5-week low, strong resistance at 1,040
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Sept 16 South Korean shares edged up in
narrow trade on Tuesday morning, with investors cautious ahead
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting that will set a
clearer direction for the market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.32 percent at 2,042.37 points as of 0145 GMT, posting a modest
rebound after coming within a whisker of a 2-month low in the
previous session.
The Fed's Open Market Committee will begin its regular
two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday, and investors will be
scanning the outcome for clues on the timing of the first U.S.
rate hike in more than eight years.
"Even though the Fed isn't expected to take any significant
action in the near term, market players are still wary of any
comments that might provide stronger hints of an early rate
hike," said Bae Sung-jin, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shares
rose 2 percent after saying it had won a $160 million order to
supply two LNG carriers for an unnamed buyer in
Asia.
Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
tumbled 2.9 percent after saying on Monday after trading hours
that it had selected four brokerages to oversee the sale of some
of its shares to restructure its finances.
The South Korean won was firmer, bouncing back from a
5-week intraday low on Monday, with exporters unloading the
dollar for settlements and providing stiff resistance at the
1,040 level.
The won was quoted at 1,033.7 to the dollar as of
0145 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 1,038.0.
South Korea's central bank chief said on Tuesday that the
won was facing a conflicting set of external factors including a
possible rise in U.S. interest rates over the coming months and
more easing steps from European and Japanese
policymakers.
The local currency has retreated nearly 2 percent this month
after skirting a 6-year high against the dollar on Sept. 2,
tracking the greenback's strength against major currencies such
as the yen and euro and further weighed by concerns of possible
intervention by South Korea's financial authorities.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose
3 basis points to trade at 107.38.
0145 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,033.7 1,038.0
Yen/won 9.6673/755 9.6847
*KTB futures 107.38 107.35
KOSPI 2,042.37 2,035.82
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)