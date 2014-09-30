* KOSPI edge lower as weak economic data, HK unrest dent sentiment * Won flat as dollar rally loses steam By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 30 South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as weak economic data added to a host of negative catalysts from abroad, including civil unrest in Hong Kong that showed no signs of abating. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 2,012.90 points as of 0215 GMT. It's so far down 2.7 percent for the month. Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters blocked Hong Kong streets on Tuesday, in one of the biggest political challenges to Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago. The unrest comes on top of growing worries about China's economy - a concern that has buffeted global markets in the past several months. An HSBC survey of manufacturing (PMI) for September showed a final reading of 50.2, steady on August but down from its preliminary 50.5, and indicating of a still-sluggish recovery for the broader economy. China is South Korea's largest export destination, and analysts and government officials worry that any sharp slowdown there could knock South Korean exporters. Analysts are also wary of the looming earnings season, which is expected to underline the tough times for the corporate sector. "Earnings forecasts have been undergoing sharp downward revisions as of late and the market is braced for a shock across the board with positive expectations being seen in very few sectors" said Lee Dae-sang, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Brokerages led the day's losses, with Woori Finance Holdings off 3 percent and Hana Financial Group down 2.4 percent. Automakers bucked trend, as Hyundai Motor edged up 0.5 percent after reaching a tentative wage deal with its labour union, which resumed a partial strike last week. The strike, one of many ongoing work stoppages among South Korean automakers, was a temporary factor in Tuesday's data showing South Korea's factory production fell in August, a government official said. It was the biggest fall in factory output since the 2008 financial crisis. The South Korean won was little changed on Tuesday, as dollar's recent rally cooled off somewhat. The local currency was quoted at 1,054.6 to the dollar as of 0215 GMT, compared to Monday's close of 1,053.8. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,054.6 1,053.8 Yen/won 9.6580/643 9.6169 *KTB futures 107.55 107.51 KOSPI 2,012.90 2,026.60 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)