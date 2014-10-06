SEOUL Oct 6 South Korean shares related to
North Korea soared on Monday, after the isolated country sent
its most senior delegation ever to the South to attend the
closing ceremony of the Asian Games in a surprise visit, a
possible sign of warming bilateral relations.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.12 percent at 1,978.63 as of 0030 GMT. The index opened up
0.59 percent at 1,987.89.
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd, the largest
shareholder of Hyundai Asan, the conglomerate unit spearheading
the tourism industry in North Korea, jumped 14.7 percent.
Firms with production lines in Kaesong Industrial Complex, a
special administrative region in North Korea for collaborative
economic development which has faced frequent shutdowns whenever
inter-Korean tensions have risen, also made steep gains.
Jaeyoung Solutec Co, a listing on the junior
KOSDAQ, was up 14.6 percent, while Shinwon Corp
was up 4.9 percent.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Anand Basu)