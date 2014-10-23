* KOSPI inches lower after wobbly trade
* LG Display rallies 4 pct
* Won falls as U.S inflation raises doubt over rate hike
delay
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Oct 23 South Korean shares drifted lower
on Thursday morning after a choppy session, as initial gains on
the back of a Chinese factory activity survey quickly faded.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.15 percent at 1,934.08 points as of 0200 GMT.
A private survey released on Thursday showed China's
manufacturing sector grew a shade faster in October, though the
modest expansion likely won't dispel concerns about the cooling
Chinese economy.
"China is likely to pursue aggressive policy measures to
engineer a soft landing, viewing the third-quarter slump as the
Maginot Line and trying to minimise the downside risk to
fourth-quarter growth," said Sung Yeon-ju, an analyst at Daishin
Securities, referring to a line of defence during World War Two.
Most of the notable share movements on the main bourse were
guided by earnings, with the market entering a busy period of
third-quarter guidance releases.
Shares in LG Display soared more than 4 percent
after it announced third-quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday,
which indicated the highest quarterly profits in 2 years for the
July-September period.
"LG Display has dispelled worries that low-margin conditions
due to seasonal factors would have an adverse effect on their
profit forecasts next year," said Julius Kim, an analyst at
Woori Investment & Securities.
"Demand from Apple and increased shipment of large-screen
televisions will provide support in the first half of 2015,
despite being the traditional off-season," he said.
Amore Pacific shares climbed 3.5 percent before
pulling back as brokerages tipped the cosmetics-maker's
third-quarter earnings to beat market forecasts, citing growing
demand from China and robust duty-free sales.
LG Household & Healthcare Inc jumped more than
11 percent after its third-quarter guidance on Thursday morning
before the opening bell, which indicated a 3 percent increase in
profits compared with the year before. Analysts say they see the
massive increase in demand from China sustaining into 2015.
The South Korean won won fell on Thursday, with the
dollar supported by data showing a modest rebound in U.S
inflation, prompting market players to push out the
possibilities of a delayed rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
The local currency was quoted at 1,055.6 to the
dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared with Wednesday's session close
of 1,051.4.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 5
basis points to trade at 107.84.
0200 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,055.6 1,051.4
Yen/won 9.8397/467 9.8247
*KTB futures 107.84 107.79
KOSPI 1,934.08 1,936.97
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)