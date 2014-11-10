* Exporters cheer China-S.Korea FTA, lead overall gains
* Won poised to snap 7-day skid as U.S jobs data misses
forecast
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Nov 10 South Korean shares climbed more
than 1 percent on Monday, buoyed by hopes that a free trade
agreement reached with China, South Korea's largest trading
partner, could bring a windfall to Asia's fourth-larget economy.
China and South Korean "effectively" reached a free trade
agreement on Monday morning after President Park Geun-hye held
talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the
APEC summit in Beijing, an official at the presidential Blue
House said by telephone.
"The free trade agreement could add between 0.92 percent and
1.25 percent to South Korea's GDP in 5 years, with shipping and
automobile-related firms being the largest beneficiaries," said
An Ki-tae, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.27 percent at 1,964.50 points as of 0200 GMT, lingering just
below a 1-month intraday high.
Overall gains were led by a broad advance in blue-chip
exporters, as Samsung Electronics climbed 4.1
percent while Hyundai Motor rose 4 percent.
The large-cap rally helped push the benchmark KOSPI 200
index 1.6 percent higher, outpacing the wider market.
Other notable winners included shares sensitive to Chinese
demand such as cosmetics makers. Hankook Cosmetics
jumped 7.9 percent, although Amorepacific fell 3.1
percent with investors cautious ahead of its third-quarter
earnings later in the day.
The South Korean won firmed against the dollar,
poised to snap a 7-day losing streak after U.S employment data
released on Friday fell short of lofty expectations, prompting
investors to take profits on recent gains in the greenback.
The won was quoted at 1,084.5 to the dollar as of
0200 GMT, compared to Friday's closing rate of 1,093.7.
"Investors are clearing long positions in the dollar that
have been amassed heavily of late, but wariness of the
government surrounding a weakening yen may peg further gains in
the won," said Hong Seok-chan, an FX strategist at Daishin
Economic Research Institute.
U.S jobs data showed solid employment growth in October
while unemployment fell to a six-year low of 5.8 percent,
although trailing expectations and taking some of the shine off
the dollar which had powered to a 4-1/2 year
high.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 3
basis points to trade at 108.20.
0200 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,084.5 1,093.7
Yen/won 9.4914/4957 9.4768
*KTB futures 108.20 108.23
KOSPI 1,964.50 1,939.87
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)