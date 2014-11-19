* Won falls to fresh 14-mth low, BoJ meeting in focus
* Shares fall as weak yen continues to weigh on exporters
* Samsung Engineering, Heavy tumble as merger collapses
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Nov 19 The South Korean won fell
to a fresh 14-month low on Wednesday, pressured by the yen
slumping to a 7-year low against the dollar.
The won was quoted at 1,103.2 to the dollar as of
0205 GMT, just off a session low of 1,104.6 which was the lowest
level since Sept. 2, 2013.
The local currency has fallen nearly 3 percent this month,
squeezed by divergent directions between the increasingly
hawkish U.S Federal Reserve and recession-hit Japan's aggressive
stimulus moves.
The won found chart support at the 1,104.3 level, the 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between June
2013 and July 2014.
The yen touched its lowest since October 2007 after Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called a fresh election and reaffirmed
he would use all available tools to support his country's
flagging economy.
"The yen is going to reach a floor at some point, with much
of the worries over Japan's political stability now in the
rear-view mirror," said Ma Ju-ok, an economist at Kiwoom
Securities.
Liquidation of long-dollar positions for profit-taking and
exporter demand to fund domestic settlements are likely to cap
further declines in the won, analysts said.
South Korean shares shed Wednesday's early gains on nagging
concerns over a weakening yen and its effect on local firms'
export competitiveness.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.24 percent at 1,962.37 points at 0205 GMT.
"Volatile exchange rates and growing expectations of
lacklustre earnings in the fourth quarter have sapped further
momentum," said Lee Aram, an analyst at NH Investment &
Securities.
Automakers, which compete fiercely with Japanese rivals and
are highly sensitive to changes in the yen's value, led
Wednesday's falls.
Hyundai Motor fell 3.9 percent while sister
automaker Kia Motors shed 1.8 percent.
Shares in Samsung Engineering and Samsung Heavy
Industries tumbled 6.3 percent and 3.6 percent
respectively after their proposed merger was scuppered.
SK Telecom, the largest mobile services
provider, was up 1.6 percent and beverage maker Lotte Chilsung
climbed 3.8 percent.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 4
basis points to trade at 107.94.
0205 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,103.2 1,099.0
Yen/won 9.4291/350 9.4112
*KTB futures 107.94 107.98
KOSPI 1,962.37 1,967.01
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)