* KOSPI surges as Fed indicates no rush to raise interest
rates
* Won treads water as investors await BOJ policy meeting
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 19 South Korean shares rallied on
Friday, tracking sharp overnight gains as Wall Street welcomed
the U.S. Federal Reserve's reassuring remarks on the timing of
its next interest rate hike.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.58 percent at 1,927.50 points as of 0225 GMT, poised to snap a
four-day losing streak.
The main index had declined in eight of the last nine
sessions en route to a 4.5 percent slide for the period,
battered by a collapse in oil prices and financial turmoil in
Russia.
"The change in the Fed's policy statement highlights a shift
from a time-focused decision on rate normalisation to a more
data-dependant one," said James Huh, an economist at Samsung
Securities.
"But they were clear to emphasise that the wording change
was still in line with their basic guidance on rates, a dovish
footnote to minimize any shock in the markets," he said.
Broad gains were seen across the board, as winning shares
outnumbered losers more than 2 to 1.
Samsung Electronics, South Korea's most valuable
firm accounting for 15 percent of the KOSPI's market
capitalisation, rallied 4 percent on hopes of higher dividend
payouts and recovering profits.
Cheil Industries surged 11 percent, having
already doubled the listing price in a successful market debut
on Thursday, South Korea's largest IPO in four
years.
Energy counters bucked trends to underperform the wider
market as oil prices resumed their fall, with LG Chem
sliding 1.3 percent while Lotte Chemical
shed 0.6 percent.
The South Korean won was nearly flat on Friday after
wandering across a narrow range, as investors awaited further
cues before the outcome of Bank of Japan's policy meeting.
The local currency was quoted at 1,101.4 to the
dollar as of 0225 GMT, compared to Thursday's close of 1,101.5.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 2
basis points to trade at 107.88.
0225 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,101.4 1,101.5
Yen/won 9.2577/618 9.2448
*KTB futures 107.88 107.86
KOSPI 1,927.50 1,897.50
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)