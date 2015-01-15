(Corrects headline to losses from gains)
* Won cuts back early losses after BOK keeps rates steady
* Bonds extend slide after BOK chief says rate decision
unanimous
* Shares edge lower as growth woes keep risk appetite in
check
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 15 The South Korean won pared losses
and treasury bonds fell on Thursday, following the Bank of
Korea's decision to hold its policy base rate steady, as some
investors had priced in expectations of a possible rate cut.
The won was quoted at 1,085.4 to the dollar as of
0235 GMT, compared with 1,082.2 at the end of Wednesday's
session.
South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for
a third straight month, in line with expectations, as it
monitors economic recovery at home along with euro zone troubles
and falling oil prices.
Benchmark 3-year bond futures for March delivery
fell 12 basis points to trade at 108.58 as of 0235 GMT, sharply
extending losses after Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said
the board decision to hold rates was unanimous, disappointing
investors banking on an imminent rate cut.
Market players were also wary of the yen, retreating
from a one-month high, as investors took profits and covered
short positions after a recent safe-haven rally in the Japanese
currency.
South Korean shares edged lower on Thursday, with investors
seen on the defensive as weak U.S. economic data and falling
commodity prices rekindled worries over global economic growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.16 percent at 1,910.58 points as of 0235 GMT.
"Consumers gain purchasing power when oil prices fall, but
the fact that U.S. retail sales fell in December despite cheap
oil has highlighted a serious deflation risk," said Chun
Jung-hun, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
Data released on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales had
fallen 0.9 percent in December, much more than anticipated,
while investors became further unsettled after the World Bank
cut its 2015 and 2016 economic growth forecasts.
Broad risk aversion triggered a net outflow of foreign
capital for a fourth-straight session, as offshore funds slashed
a net 144.9 billion won ($133.61 million) worth of KOSPI shares
from their portfolios.
Brokerages underperformed, as Hyundai Securities
fell 2.7 percent while Daewoo Securities slid 2.4
percent.
Consumer staples and utilities were one of the few bright
spots in the market as jittery investors took shelter in
defensive plays, with foodmaker CJ Cheiljedang
gaining 2.9 percent and Korea Gas Corp climbing 3
percent.
The benchmark KOSPI 200 index was up 0.34 percent
while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ rose 0.77
percent.
0235 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,085.4 1,082.2
Yen/won 9.2138/179 9.2190
*KTB futures 108.58 108.70
KOSPI 1,910.58 1,913.66
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
