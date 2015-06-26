By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, June 26 The South Korean won
declined for a fourth straight day against the dollar on Friday
as yet another failure by Greece to reach a deal with its
foreign creditors dented appetite for riskier assets.
The won was down 0.5 percent at 1,115.0 per
dollar as of 0259 GMT, and touched a morning low of 1,117.3, the
weakest level since June 17.
"The won could slip under the 1,119 level today as
sentiment is weak," said Kim Moon-il, a foreign-exchange analyst
at Eugene Futures.
"The Greek situation warrants close watching," Kim said,
noting that markets are nervous as the risk of Greece defaulting
on its debts has increased given Athens' inability to strike a
deal with its creditors.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is Greece's
biggest creditor, said the next meeting of Eurogroup ministers
on Saturday would be "of decisive importance" for a Greek
solution since time was running out.
The cautious backdrop capped Seoul stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
up 0.3 percent at 2,091.30 points from the previous close at
2,085.06. Losing stocks outnumbered winners 507 to 303.
"Today's gain on low trading volumes doesn't seem like a
meaningful rise," said Kim Yoon-seo, an analyst at KTB
Investment & Securities.
Pharmaceutical shares outperformed the broad market, rising
3.9 percent. Ildong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd jumped
22.2 percent after local media reported the company had received
approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to sell its
new anti-hypertension drug.
Automakers also underpinned the index, with Hyundai Motor Co
up 2.2 percent and Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd
gaining 2 percent.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.02 points at 109.01.
0259 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,115.0 1,110.0
Yen/won 9.0406/461 8.9856
*KTB futures 109.01 108.99
KOSPI 2,091.30 2,085.06
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
