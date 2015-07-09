By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 9 Seoul shares slipped below the key 2,000-point level on Thursday morning as China's market turmoil continued drive nervous investors out of riskier assets. Market reaction was largely muted after the Bank of Korea kept its policy interest rate steady at a record low of 1.50 percent, as expected. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.1 percent at 1,994.40 points as of 0205 GMT after touching a morning low of 1,983.78 points, the weakest intraday level since March 16. Losing shares outnumbered winners 734 to 103. "China risks are beginning to worry investors," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Carmaker Hyundai Motor CO Ltd fell 1.2 percent to 127,000 won after earlier hitting 125,500, the lowest intraday level since April 22, 2010. The South Korean won erased early losses and was last steady against the dollar at 1,136.5. The won slid as low as 1,140.0 in the morning, the weakest level since July 10, 2013. "Markets largely expected the decision," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities, referring to the BOK's on-hold decision. "The won has been weighed down by the China woes and Greek debt crisis, just like other emerging market currencies," he said. Park added that investors are also wary of intervention by foreign exchange authorities to curb the won's weakness. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.04 point at 109.14. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT). 0205 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,136.5 1,136.7 Yen/won 9.3727/790 9.3965 *KTB futures 109.14 109.10 KOSPI 1,994.40 2,016.21 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)