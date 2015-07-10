By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, July 10 South Korean shares and the won
rose on Friday on hopes Greece could reach a deal with its
creditors after its new reform proposals and as Chinese shares
extended gains following Thursday's bounce.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
up 0.3 percent to 2,032.94 by 0312 GMT, against the previous
close at 2,027.81. Winning shares outnumbered losers 500 to 299.
"The KOSPI slightly recovered from losses early in the week,
but investors are still finding it hard to believe it will rise
further before Greece agrees to a deal with lenders," said Lee
Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment Securities.
Market analyst Cho Byung-hyun at Yuanta Securities Korea
noted "Chinese stock markets could extend gains temporarily
thanks to Beijing's measures, but economic fundamentals in China
should improve to rally in the long run."
Shares of a few major local retailers rose before the
government announced two winners for new licences for major
companies to operate duty-free shops in downtown Seoul later in
the day.
Hanwha Galleria Timeworld Co Ltd, one of the
seven bidders, was up 20.5 percent, after hitting a daily limit
of 30 percent to a more than three-month high. Hotel Shilla Co
Ltd rose 7.7 percent.
Foreigners were set to be net sellers for a sixth straight
session, offloading a net 88.5 billion won ($78.44 million)
worth of shares in the main board by midday.
The South Korean won gained 0.5 percent to
1,128.4 against the dollar. On Thursday, the local currency
closed at 1,133.9.
"Today the won would remain around 1,125 to 1,132 level with
higher chances of rising due to expectations that Greece could
make a cash-for-reforms deal at an emergency euro zone summit on
Sunday," said Kim Moon-il, a foreign-exchange analyst at Eugene
Futures.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.06 point at 109.00.
0312 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,128.4 1,133.9
Yen/won 9.2460/523 9.3212
*KTB futures 109.00 109.06
KOSPI 2,032.94 2,027.81
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)