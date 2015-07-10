By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 10 South Korean shares and the won rose on Friday on hopes Greece could reach a deal with its creditors after its new reform proposals and as Chinese shares extended gains following Thursday's bounce. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.3 percent to 2,032.94 by 0312 GMT, against the previous close at 2,027.81. Winning shares outnumbered losers 500 to 299. "The KOSPI slightly recovered from losses early in the week, but investors are still finding it hard to believe it will rise further before Greece agrees to a deal with lenders," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment Securities. Market analyst Cho Byung-hyun at Yuanta Securities Korea noted "Chinese stock markets could extend gains temporarily thanks to Beijing's measures, but economic fundamentals in China should improve to rally in the long run." Shares of a few major local retailers rose before the government announced two winners for new licences for major companies to operate duty-free shops in downtown Seoul later in the day. Hanwha Galleria Timeworld Co Ltd, one of the seven bidders, was up 20.5 percent, after hitting a daily limit of 30 percent to a more than three-month high. Hotel Shilla Co Ltd rose 7.7 percent. Foreigners were set to be net sellers for a sixth straight session, offloading a net 88.5 billion won ($78.44 million) worth of shares in the main board by midday. The South Korean won gained 0.5 percent to 1,128.4 against the dollar. On Thursday, the local currency closed at 1,133.9. "Today the won would remain around 1,125 to 1,132 level with higher chances of rising due to expectations that Greece could make a cash-for-reforms deal at an emergency euro zone summit on Sunday," said Kim Moon-il, a foreign-exchange analyst at Eugene Futures. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.06 point at 109.00. 0312 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,128.4 1,133.9 Yen/won 9.2460/523 9.3212 *KTB futures 109.00 109.06 KOSPI 2,032.94 2,027.81 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)