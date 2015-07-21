By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, July 21 The South Korean won slid to a
two-year low on Tuesday on offshore dollar demand, mirroring the
stronger dollar after a top Federal Reserve official added to
expectations that U.S. interest rates could be raised as early
as September.
The won was down 0.5 percent at 1,157.9 on
the dollar as of 0239 GMT after falling as low as 1,158.9, the
weakest since June 25, 2013.
"The won could extend losses as market participants are
betting on possibilities of a further strengthening in the
dollar on views of a rate hike in the U.S. as early as
September," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates in
September, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a top Fed
official, told the Fox Business network on Monday.
Meanwhile, Seoul shares erased early gains and held steady
as foreign investors turned net sellers, while car makers
bolstered the main board.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
quoted at 2,071.66 points, barely changed from the previous
close of 2,073.31.
Hyundai Motor Co gained 6.5 percent after rising
as much as 7.7 percent to 133,500, the strongest since July 6.
Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Motors Corp
ranks fifth in global sales, rose on expectations of
improving exports, helped by falls in the local currency.
Kia Motors Corp was up 4.4 percent and Ssangyong
Motor Co Ltd rose 2.2 percent.
Foreign investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading
a net 35.4 billion won ($30.6 million) worth of stocks in the
main board by midday.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.02 points at 109.17 from the previous close of 109.l5.
0239 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,157.9 1,152.1
Yen/won 9.3115/147 9.2992
*KTB futures 109.17 109.15
KOSPI 2,071.66 2,073.31
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)