By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 21 The South Korean won slid to a two-year low on Tuesday on offshore dollar demand, mirroring the stronger dollar after a top Federal Reserve official added to expectations that U.S. interest rates could be raised as early as September. The won was down 0.5 percent at 1,157.9 on the dollar as of 0239 GMT after falling as low as 1,158.9, the weakest since June 25, 2013. "The won could extend losses as market participants are betting on possibilities of a further strengthening in the dollar on views of a rate hike in the U.S. as early as September," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates in September, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a top Fed official, told the Fox Business network on Monday. Meanwhile, Seoul shares erased early gains and held steady as foreign investors turned net sellers, while car makers bolstered the main board. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted at 2,071.66 points, barely changed from the previous close of 2,073.31. Hyundai Motor Co gained 6.5 percent after rising as much as 7.7 percent to 133,500, the strongest since July 6. Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Motors Corp ranks fifth in global sales, rose on expectations of improving exports, helped by falls in the local currency. Kia Motors Corp was up 4.4 percent and Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd rose 2.2 percent. Foreign investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading a net 35.4 billion won ($30.6 million) worth of stocks in the main board by midday. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.02 points at 109.17 from the previous close of 109.l5. 0239 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,157.9 1,152.1 Yen/won 9.3115/147 9.2992 *KTB futures 109.17 109.15 KOSPI 2,071.66 2,073.31 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)