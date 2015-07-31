By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, July 31 Seoul shares were down by midday
on Friday as investors shunned riskier wagers in the wake of
weak second quarter results for large caps and lukewarm
prospects for coming quarters.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5
percent at 2,009.60 points as of 0248 GMT, falling for a third
consecutive session. It fell as low as 2,004.70 points, its
lowest in three weeks.
"Investors' sentiment was sapped after large IT companies
released lukewarm earnings without improving prospects," said
Kim Yoon-seo, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities.
Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, noted
investors have in the last three weeks taken money out of funds
that specialize in emerging market shares, further weighing on
the main board.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co LTd
lost as much as 2.5 percent to a eight-month low of 1,185,000
won.
It fell for a second day after it announced on Thursday a 4
percent fall in April-June profit and offered a downbeat outlook
for the coming quarters of 2015.
Samsung SDI Co Ltd slid as much as 9 percent to
a six-year low of 86,100 won after it announced
worse-than-expected April-June results late on Thursday.
Daum Kakao Corp slid 6 percent on concerns over
earnings for the second quarter after a similar business
operator Naver Corp released weaker-than-expected
April-June period profit.
Naver Corp, South Korea's largest web portal operator, was
down 1 percent after a sharp fall of 13.9 percent on Thursday.
The South Korean won erased early losses and held steady
against the dollar on profit-taking in the greenback and as
investors avoided betting below a three-year low of 1,173 level.
The won was quoted at 1,168.9 per dollar,
barely changed from the previous close of 1.168.4, after falling
to as low as 1,173.0.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.02 point at 109.31.
0248 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,168.9 1,168.4
Yen/won 9.4220/290 9.4416
*KTB futures 109.31 109.33
KOSPI 2,009.60 2,019.03
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Eric Meijer)