By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, Aug 3 Seoul shares fell and the won
trimmed gains on Monday morning after weak China factory
activity dented sentiment, with chemical and refinery firms also
pressured by a slump in oil prices.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.8 percent at 2,013.59 points as of 0235, with losers
slightly outnumbering winners by 1.05 to 1.
Investors remained wary after a private survey showed
China's factory activity shrank more than initially estimated in
July.
That came on top of weak oil, which on Friday marked its
biggest monthly drop since the 2008 financial crisis.
"The tepid data added to the uncertainties about the Chinese
economy," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
Stock analyst Rhoo Yong-seok at Hyundai Securities said the
PMI pressured equities as investors remain worried about the
world's second-largest economy.
The sub-index for chemical industry, including
refinery firms, was down 2.5 percent.
Refinery SK Innovation Co Ltd fell as much as
6.2 percent to a four-month low of 93,300 won, while S-Oil Corp
lost as much as 7.2 percent.
Lotte Chemical Corp tumbled 9.4 percent to a
two-month low of 236,000 won.
Hyundai Motor Co Ltd fell 3.7 percent.
Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc was down 3.0 percent on
concerns over persistent declines in PC DRAM price.
"PC DRAM fixed price fell 15 percent in July, and it will
continue declining in the third quarter," NH Investment &
Securities said in a note to its clients.
In the currency market, the South Korean won cut gains
against the dollar after the release of the weak China PMI
survey.
The won was up 0.5 percent at 1,164.4 on
the dollar, pulling back from a high of 1,162.0 before the PMI.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.05 point at 109.26.
0234 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,164.4 1,170.0
Yen/won 9.3879/957 9.4036
*KTB futures 109.26 109.21
KOSPI 2,013.59 2,030.16
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)