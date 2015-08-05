By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, Aug 5 The South Korean won fell to a new
three-year low against the dollar by midday on Wednesday,
mirroring the dollar's renewed strength after a U.S. Federal
Reserve President argued overnight for an interest rate increase
in September.
Local dealers worried that foreign exchange authorities may
intervene to check the local currency's sharp fall against the
dollar.
The South Korean won was down 0.7 percent
at 1,173.9 on the dollar as of 0224 GMT from the previous close
of 1,165.5. The won touched as low as 1,175.1, the weakest since
June 8, 2012.
"Foreign selling in domestic shares also underpinned the
dollar, and the dollar's bullish tone will be persistent ahead
of a key U.S. jobs data due later this week," said Yuna Park, a
foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, a voter
on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said it would
take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to
not support a rate hike in September, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Meanwhile, South Korea's foreign exchange reserves fell in
July to their lowest level in three months and declined for the
first time since January, data showed before markets opened.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
up 0.3 percent at 2,033.74 points from the previous close at
2,027.99. Gainers outnumbered losers by 1.7 to 1.
"Local shares seem to be in a transition period, losing
momentum given expectations for a Fed rate hike this year and
declining commodity prices, while they are still attractive to
bargain hunters," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
lost as much as 1.8 percent to a nine-month low of 1,161,000
won.
Hyundai Motor Co Ltd slipped 0.7 percent, while
affiliate Kia Motors Corp edged up 1.3 percent.
Offshore investors were set to be net sellers in the main
bourse, offloading a net 31.6 billion won($26.93 million) worth
of KOSPI stocks by midday.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.07 point at 109.13.
0224 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,173.9 1,165.5
Yen/won 9.4303/335 9.3928
*KTB futures 109.13 109.20
KOSPI 2,033.74 2,027.99
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Yena Park;
Editing by Eric Meijer)