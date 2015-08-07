By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, Aug 7 Seoul shares slipped on Friday morning as investors held back ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the day, which could provide a strong clue in the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,010.55 points as of 0221 GMT, after falling as much as 0.6 percent to 2,001.23 points, the lowest in July 9. "There is no special factor to make investors buy or sell in the main board on this low level of KOSPI, and ahead of important data," said Kim Yoon-seo, an analyst at KTB Securities. LG Display Co Ltd fell 4 percent on concerns over declining demand for display panels in coming quarters. Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc lost 3.8 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively. Samsung C&T said on Friday it received 670 billion won ($575.60 million) worth of share buyback requests from shareholders, not enough to cancel the deal, after shareholders approved Cheil Industries Inc's takeover plan. Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers for a third consecutive session. They have offloaded a net 33.1 billion won ($28.44 million) worth of shares in the main board early in the session. The South Korean won edged higher versus the dollar by midday on domestic exporters' demand for settlements, while investors were cautious ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The South Korean won was up 0.2 percent at 1,164.0 on the dollar. It touched morning high of 1,160.9, the strongest since July 29. "The won will pare gains during the session. There is a cautious mood ahead of the data," said Kim Moon-il, a foreign-exchange analyst at Eugene Futures. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.01 point at 109.15. 0221 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,164.0 1,166.2 Yen/won 9.3280/326 9.3201 *KTB futures 109.15 109.16 KOSPI 2,010.55 2,013.29 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yaewon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)