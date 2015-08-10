By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, Aug 10 Seoul shares fell to a one-month low on Monday morning on growing prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September following a solid U.S. jobs report. Investors were also wary of China's slowing economy after data over the weekend showed further weakness in South Korea's largest export market. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,996.34 points as of 0214 GMT, after falling as much as 0.8 percent to 1,993.96 points, the lowest since July 9. "The U.S. jobs data has bolstered market consensus of the Fed hiking rates in September, which pressured emerging markets including South Korea," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Chemical and refinery shares underperformed the broad market, down 5.2 percent with 17 out of 20 shares in the sector falling, in line with a decline in crude oil futures. Park noted "chemical and refinery shares tracked oil prices, as a bullish dollar, slowdown of demand in China and supply issues added to expectations that a rebound in oil prices seems to be hard." LG Chem Ltd slid 7.4 percent and Lotte Chemical Corp lost 6.2 percent. Refinery SK innovation Co Ltd fell 4.5 percent. Coway Co Ltd plunged 11.5 percent after local media reported top shareholder MBK Partners planned to sell its 30.9 percent stake in the company. Lotte Shopping Co Ltd fell as much as 8.3 percent to 205,000 won, its lowest since April 29, 2009, after it unveiled late on Friday soft earnings for the April-June period. Foreign investors were set to be net sellers for a fourth consecutive session, offloading a net 27.1 billion won ($23.3 million) worth of shares in the main board in early trading. On the currency market, the South Korean won edged up on the dollar, mirroring a modest fall in the greenback over the weekend as investors pared bullish bets following U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The won was up 0.2 percent at 1,165.1 to the dollar from the previous close of 1,167.4. "The dollar rose ahead of U.S. jobs data as it had previously priced in the data," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.04 point at 109.23. 0214 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,165.1 1,167.4 Yen/won 9.3686/742 9.3670 *KTB futures 109.23 109.19 KOSPI 1,996.34 2,010.23 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yaewon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)