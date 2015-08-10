By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, Aug 10 Seoul shares fell to a one-month
low on Monday morning on growing prospects the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates in September following a solid
U.S. jobs report.
Investors were also wary of China's slowing economy after
data over the weekend showed further weakness in South Korea's
largest export market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.7 percent at 1,996.34 points as of 0214 GMT, after
falling as much as 0.8 percent to 1,993.96 points, the lowest
since July 9.
"The U.S. jobs data has bolstered market consensus of the Fed
hiking rates in September, which pressured emerging markets
including South Korea," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at
Eugene Investment & Securities.
Chemical and refinery shares underperformed the
broad market, down 5.2 percent with 17 out of 20 shares in the
sector falling, in line with a decline in crude oil futures.
Park noted "chemical and refinery shares tracked oil prices,
as a bullish dollar, slowdown of demand in China and supply
issues added to expectations that a rebound in oil prices seems
to be hard."
LG Chem Ltd slid 7.4 percent and Lotte Chemical
Corp lost 6.2 percent. Refinery SK innovation Co Ltd
fell 4.5 percent.
Coway Co Ltd plunged 11.5 percent after local
media reported top shareholder MBK Partners planned to sell its
30.9 percent stake in the company.
Lotte Shopping Co Ltd fell as much as 8.3
percent to 205,000 won, its lowest since April 29, 2009, after
it unveiled late on Friday soft earnings for the April-June
period.
Foreign investors were set to be net sellers for a fourth
consecutive session, offloading a net 27.1 billion won ($23.3
million) worth of shares in the main board in early trading.
On the currency market, the South Korean won edged up
on the dollar, mirroring a modest fall in the greenback over the
weekend as investors pared bullish bets following U.S. non-farm
payrolls data.
The won was up 0.2 percent at 1,165.1 to the
dollar from the previous close of 1,167.4.
"The dollar rose ahead of U.S. jobs data as it had
previously priced in the data," said Yuna Park, a
foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.04 point at 109.23.
0214 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,165.1 1,167.4
Yen/won 9.3686/742 9.3670
*KTB futures 109.23 109.19
KOSPI 1,996.34 2,010.23
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yaewon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)