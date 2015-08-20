By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, Aug 20 Seoul shares fell for a fourth
straight day by midday on Thursday as continuous foreign selling
in local equities weighed on the main board.
Foreign investor sentiment remained bearish despite
diminshing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in
September.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was quoted at
1,923.93 points, down 0.8 percent as of 0211 GMT, hovering
around a seven-month low. Losers outnumbered gainers by 2 to 1.
"The effect of the Fed minutes was limited in the share
markets, as market participants still believe that the Fed will
hike rates this year, which has led to sharp falls in local
markets," said Kang Hyun-gie, a stock analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
Kang noted the stock market had almost digested the
normalisation of interest rates in U.S. this year, and today's
fall seemed to be based on anxiety more associated with an
impending change.
The minutes showed U.S. Federal Reserve officials widely
agreed in July the economy was nearing the point where interest
rates should move higher, but were worried lagging inflation and
a weak global economy posed too big a risk to commit to
"liftoff".
Foreigners offloaded a net 152.4 billion won($128.51
million) worth of shares in the main board by midday, set to
extend their selling spree to a 11th consecutive session.
Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd slipped
0.3 percent, and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp shed
2.6 percent.
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and Asiana Airlines Inc
gained 0.8 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively,
after U.S. crude oil slumped over 4 percent to hit a 6-1/2-year
low overnight.
On the currency market, the South Korean won erased early
gains on the dollar and remained flat from the previous close.
The won was quoted at 1,186.1 against the
dollar, barely changed from the previous close of 1,185.3, after
touching a morning high of 1,179.5.
"The Fed's perspectives didn't radically change - according
to the minutes - so market participants considered the minutes
as a factor in adjusting to a bullish dollar," said Jung
Sung-yoon, a foreign-exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.04 points at 109.41.
0211 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,186.1 1,185.3
Yen/won 9.5699/770 9.5539
*KTB futures 109.41 109.37
KOSPI 1,923.93 1,939.38
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)