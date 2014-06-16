(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, June 16 The South Korean won eased
against the dollar for a third straight session on Monday, as
rising tension in Iraq dented appetite for riskier assets
although the downside was contained by demand from exporters.
The currency was quoted at 1,020.1 per dollar at
the end of onshore trade, the weakest close since June 5 and
down 0.2 percent from Friday's 1,017.8.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.1 percent at 1,993.59 points, after Friday's 1
percent decline, which was the worst daily percentage fall in
seven weeks.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
edged up 0.5 percent, and memory-chip maker SK Hynix Inc
advanced 2.8 percent.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)