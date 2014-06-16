(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 16 The South Korean won eased against the dollar for a third straight session on Monday, as rising tension in Iraq dented appetite for riskier assets although the downside was contained by demand from exporters.

The currency was quoted at 1,020.1 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, the weakest close since June 5 and down 0.2 percent from Friday's 1,017.8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.1 percent at 1,993.59 points, after Friday's 1 percent decline, which was the worst daily percentage fall in seven weeks.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd edged up 0.5 percent, and memory-chip maker SK Hynix Inc advanced 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)