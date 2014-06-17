(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, June 17 The South Korean won
weakened against the dollar on Tuesday for the fourth straight
session as escalating violence in Iraq took a toll on investors'
appetite for riskier assets, but demand from exporters limited
the downside.
The won was quoted at 1,021.9 per dollar at the
end of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Monday's 1,020.1 and
the weakest close since June 4.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 2,001.55 points, above the psychologically
important 2,000 threshold, as the weaker won sparked a rally in
auto shares.
Hyundai Motor Co advanced 2 percent, the biggest
daily percentage gain since May 14, while affiliate Kia Motors
Corp ended 2.1 percent higher.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)