SEOUL, June 19 South Korean shares edged higher
on Thursday on optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's
commitment to retain an accommodative monetary policy,
offsetting worries over Samsung Electronics' April-June earnings
outlook.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.1 percent at 1,992.03 points after touching an intraday low
of 1,985.89.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, KOSPI's largest
component, fell 2.6 percent on worries about the coming
April-June quarter earnings after local brokerages cut their
forecast.
The won rose against the dollar to snap a five-day
losing streak, buoyed by the Fed meeting outcome.
The local currency was quoted at 1,018.7 versus
the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent from
Wednesday's domestic close of 1,022.4.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)