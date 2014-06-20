(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, June 20 South Korean shares suffered
their worst single-day loss in eight weeks on Friday as fears of
weaker earnings unnerved offshore investors, prompting a selloff
in heavyweight exporters such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai
Motor.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.2 percent at 1,968.07 points, the biggest daily
percentage drop since April 25.
The index slipped 1.1 percent for the week, its second
straight weekly loss.
Foreign investors sold a net 453 billion won ($445.08
million) worth of KOSPI shares, pulling Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co down 1.7
percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.
The won was quoted at 1,020.6 per dollar at the
end of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Thursday's domestic
close of 1,018.7. On a weekly basis, it fell 0.3 percent.
($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)