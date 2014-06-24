(Corrects to 2 weeks from 6 weeks in headline and lead
paragraph)
SEOUL, June 24 South Korean shares logged their
best day in two weeks on Tuesday as better-than-expected
manufacturing surveys in the United States, China and Japan
brightened prospects of a global recovery, prompting a rally in
heavyweight exporters.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1 percent at 1,994.35 points, the biggest daily percentage
gain since a 1.1 percent rise on June 10.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co
, two largest components in KOSPI, rose 1.7 percent
and 2.3 percent, respectively. Memorychip maker SK Hynix Inc
, the third largest, advanced 2.9 percent.
The won held steady against the dollar as stock
inflows were offset by importers' demand on the greenback.
The currency was quoted at 1,018.4 per dollar at
the end of onshore trade, compared with Friday's domestic close
at 1,018.5.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)