(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, June 25 South Korean shares slipped on
Wednesday as a deepening crisis in Iraq prompted some investors
to book profits, while the won eased on stock outflows
and importers' demand for dollars.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.6 percent at 1,981.77 points, giving up more than half of
Tuesday's 1 percent rise.
Offshore investors positioned as net sellers by offloading
35 billion won ($34.39 million) worth of KOSPI shares, dragging
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.9 percent lower.
The local currency was quoted at 1,021.0 per
dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent from
Tuesday's domestic close at 1,018.4.
($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)