(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, June 30 The South Korean won rose
to a new nearly six-year peak against the dollar on Monday, as
offshore funds and exporters chased the currency, but suspected
dollar-buying by local foreign exchange authorities trimmed
gains.
Prior to the suspected intervention verified by traders, the
won hit as high as 1,010.8 per dollar during the session, the
strongest level since July 31, 2008.
The local currency was quoted at 1,011.8 versus
the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent from
Friday's domestic close at 1,013.4. It strengthened 4.3 percent
for the first six months of this year, the most among Asian
emerging currencies.
In the local stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price
Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,002.21 points
on foreign capital inflows. The index shed 0.5 percent during
the first half of the year.
Offshore investors positioned as net buyers by purchasing
190 billion won ($187.8 million) worth of KOSPI shares, bringing
blue-chip exporters such as SK Hynix Inc 2.2 percent
higher.
($1 = 1011.7000 South Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)