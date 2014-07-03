(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, July 3 The South Korean won hit a
fresh six-year high against the dollar on Wednesday, finishing
the session marginally higher in slow trade before the U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report later in the day, while stocks edged
lower on profit-taking.
The won hit as high as 1,008.5 near market close, its
strongest level since July 30, 2008. It was quoted at
1,008.5 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.1
percent from Wednesday's 1,009.2.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.2 percent at 2,010.97 points, paring Wednesday's 0.8
percent gain.
Domestic institutional investors offloaded a net 127 billion
won ($127 million) worth of KOSPI shares, bringing heavyweights
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co
down 0.9 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
Foreign capital inflows underpinned the main bourse and the
won as offshore investors picked up 164 billion won worth of
shares to position as net buyers for a sixth straight session.
($1 = 1008.1000 South Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)