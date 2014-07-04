* KOSPI hits 5-week high, but pares gain on earnings worry * KOSPI headed for best weekly gain in a month * Won hovers at 6-year high, up 0.5 pct for the week SEOUL, July 4 South Korean shares held their ground after hitting a five-week high on Friday morning, as lingering concerns over weak quarterly earnings offset a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report while the won steadied at a six-year high. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,012.62 points as of 0215 GMT after hitting an intraday high of 2,018.35 at opening, the highest intraday level since May 30. It was up 1.2 percent for the week and headed for the best weekly rise since mid-May. "The market is dithering, with the grim earnings outlook continuing to cap the upside despite the upbeat U.S. jobs report supporting sentiment," said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "What's more concerning is that earnings in second-half do not look optimistic - with the pace of won's appreciation. Small- and mid-cap exporters which do not have as much leverage as large-caps to hedge currency risks will suffer further," Kim added. The South Korean won strengthened 5.2 percent against the dollar in the second quarter alone, with a growing view that the currency will gain even more by year-end. Traders expect the risk-on sentiment to prevail through the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme. SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-largest maker of memory chips, fell 2.4 percent as investors locked in profits after gaining a total of 5 percent in the previous two sessions. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest component in KOSPI, edged down 0.4 percent and automaker Kia Motors Corp slipped 1.1 percent. The U.S. government said on Thursday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 288,000 in June, above a Reuters poll forecast of 212,000, while unemployment fell to 6.1 percent in June - the lowest in six years. The local currency was quoted at 1,008.8 against the dollar as of 0215 GMT, compared with Thursday's onshore close at 1,008.5. The won touched an intraday high of 1,008.4 per dollar during the morning session, the strongest level since July 30, 2008. On a weekly basis, the won is up 0.5 percent and heading for a second consecutive week of gains. A Reuters poll on Thursday found long positions in the won increased to their largest since January 2013 as sustained capital inflows and a continuous current account surplus lifted the currency to a six-year high. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,008.8 1,008.5 Yen/won 9.8815/757 9.8713 *KTB futures 106.71 106.68 KOSPI 2,012.62 2,010.97 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)