SEOUL, July 23 The South Korean won edged
up slightly for a third day of gains on Wednesday but investors
were cautious ahead of second-quarter growth estimates and new
government measures to boost the economy to be announced on
Thursday.
The won was quoted at 1,023.7 at the end of its
session, up 0.07 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,024.4.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.03 percent at 2,028.32 points.
The KOSPI reached its year-to-date high of 2,035.24 before
midday but reversed earlier gains as the session wore on in
absence of major cues.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co
jumped 7.1 percent as foreign investors covered short positions.
It led gains in the shipbuilding industry, which boosted the
KOSPI by edging up 4.4 percent.
Offshore investors bought a net 135 billion won ($131.89
million) worth of KOSPI shares, while institutions and retail
investors sold a net 71 billion won ($69.36 million) and 58
billion won ($56.66 million), respectively.
Data early on Thursday is expected to show South Korea's
economy posted its weakest growth in more than a year in the
June quarter, with a deadly ferry accident hitting consumption
and offsetting a modest recovery in exports.
($1 = 1023.6000 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)