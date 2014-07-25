* KOSPI edges higher, set for highest weekly close of yr * Won stays flat, poised to mark weekly gain * Investors await more corporate earnings next week SEOUL, July 25 South Korean shares edged up on Friday as foreign investors were unruffled by weak earnings reports, while the won was little changed. "Local shares are expected to maintain small but firm gains next week as offshore investors remain net buyers, and the market will rebound rather than suffer losses from any further corporate earnings," said Ko Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.28 percent at 2,032.23 points as of 0215 GMT. The index was poised for its highest weekly close of the year. Several companies on Thursday including Hyundai Motor and POSCO reported lower-than-expected second-quarter profits, blaming the firm won for weakening their price competitiveness and hurting exports. Still, steelmaker POSCO rose 1.4 percent despite reporting a 20 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit after the market close on Thursday. Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, a unit of Hyundai Motor Co, was up 0.4 percent as it plans to invest nearly $200 million in a new factory in the Czech Republic to produce headlights, reflecting Hyundai Motor's hopes of adding production capacity overseas after suffering its weakest quarterly profit in 5 quarters. Offshore investors and institutions bought a net 23 billion won ($22.35 million) and a net 66 billion won ($64.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while retail investors offloaded a net 92 billion won ($89.39 million), balancing the board. Foreign investors were headed for a ninth consecutive net buying session, after picking up a net total of 1.5 trillion won ($1.46 billion) worth of shares in the past 8 sessions. In the local currency market, the won was nearly flat, quoted at 1,029.5 as of 0215 GMT, down 0.09 percent from Thursday's close of 1,028.6. The economy logged its slowest quarterly growth in more than a year in the second quarter, the central bank reported on Thursday, mainly due to weak private consumption, which fell by the most in nearly three years. The weaker-than-expected GDP data heightened expectations for an interest rate cut as soon as the central bank's next month's policy meeting on Aug. 14. "Unless chances of a 50bp rate cut increase, the won is unlikely to break the previous low at 1,036 points, amid steady foreign inflows and strengthening of other Asian currencies," said Son Eun-jeong, an analyst at Woori Futures. September futures on three-year treasury bonds edged down 0.01 percent to 107.00. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,029.5 1,028.6 Yen/won 10.1100/189 10.1066 *KTB futures 107.00 107.01 KOSPI 2,032.23 2,026.62 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1029.2000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)