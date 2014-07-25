(Corrects headline, first and last paragraphs to show won rose)
SEOUL, July 25 South Korean shares edged up on
Friday as foreign investors continued to buy, while the won
also rose on the day, rebounding on a weekly basis from
two weeks of losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.36 percent at 2,033.85.
Prices are expected to gain further next week if offshore
investors continue to be net buyers, but the market will also be
watching results from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Naver Corp.
Foreign investors bought a net 64 billion won ($62.39
million) of KOSPI shares but retail investors sold a net 149
billion won ($145.25 million), weighing on the main board.
The won rose 0.26 percent to end at 1,025.9 per
dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 1,028.6. It edged up
0.35 percent on the week.
(Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Alan Raybould)