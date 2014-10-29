* KOSPI up more than 1 pct, investors expecting US rate hike
delay
* Shipyards outperform as Samsung Heavy announces share
buy-back
* Won firmer as dollar bulls kept in check by dovish Fed
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Oct 29 South Korean shares rallied more
than 1 percent to its best level in three weeks, buoyed by views
the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely wait longer before raising
interest rates.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 1.14 percent to 1,947.54 points as of 0228 GMT, a shade
below the intraday peak earlier in the session, which was the
highest level for the KOSPI since Oct. 10.
"There are some views that the tapering process could be
delayed to run through the rest of this year, but it is more
likely that the Fed will maintain its current stance of
exercising prudence in consideration of any rate hike," said Lim
Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
The Fed, widely expected to announce an end to its
bond-buying stimulus programme at the conclusion of its two-day
rate meeting later on Wednesday, has repeatedly stressed it will
not rush to raise interest rates in light of easing inflation
and slack in the labour market.
Shipyards stole the spotlight as Samsung Heavy Industries
soared 7 percent after announcing, via a regulatory
filing, a 288 billion won ($275.25 million) share buy-back plan.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Engineering rallied 6.7
percent while Hyundai Mipo Dockyard jumped 7.7
percent.
The main bourse made broad gains across the board, with 13
out of the 17 KRX industry sub-indices registered in positive
territory, and the number of winning shares outnumbered
decliners 476 to 320 as of 0228 GMT.
The performance of blue chip exporters was mixed, as Samsung
Electronics rose 1.5 percent while Hyundai Motor
edged 0.3 percent lower.
The South Korean won was firmer against the dollar on
Wednesday, as the market braced itself for dovish comments from
the Fed and cut exposure to the greenback.
The local currency was quoted at 1,046.7 to the
dollar as of 0228 GMT, compared with Tuesday's session close of
1,049.7.
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday that
the economy was still in crisis despite some signs of
improvement and it faces the risk of falling into a long-term
slump.
Park's comments were in contrast to the Bank of Korea, where
an official said that the country's exports were faring well
despite the won's relative strength against currencies of its
trading partners.
Central bank data released early on Wednesday before
financial markets opened showed South Korea's current account
surplus had fallen in September to a 10-month low from August as
exports dropped.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
2 basis points to trade at 107.88.
0228 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,046.7 1,049.7
Yen/won 9.2724/791 9.6794
*KTB futures 107.88 107.86
KOSPI 1,947.54 1,925.68
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
