* Won tracks yen's retreat after surprise BoJ stimulus
* Automakers Hyundai, Kia fall to competitiveness worry
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Nov 3 The South Korean won slid to a
seven-month low against the dollar and shares in automakers fell
sharply on Monday due to concerns over their competitiveness as
the yen tumbled after the Bank of Japan's surprise expansion of
its stimulus programme.
The won was quoted at 1,077.5 to the dollar as of
0135 GMT, compared to Friday's closing rate of 1,068.5.
"The strong global dollar rally has the won on the backfoot,
although the local currency could find limited support with a
widened trade surplus supplying plentiful greenbacks," said Hong
Seok-chan, an FX strategist at Daishin Economy Research
Institute.
Data released on Saturday showed South Korean exports rose
slightly faster than expected in October but imports saw their
sharpest drop in 13 months, dragged down by softer demand for
raw materials and capital goods.
South Korean shares edged lower, dragged by hefty losses in
automakers on fears that they would lose competitiveness against
Japanese rivals as the yen fell to its weakest level in seven
years.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.63 percent at 1,952.12 points as of 0135 GMT.
Hyundai Motor shares sank 6.2 percent while
sister firm Kia Motors lost 4.2 percent.
An upcoming court ruling on Hyundai Motor's wage dispute
with its union workers provided another "headache" for
investors, said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment &
Securities.
If Hyundai loses the ruling, it may have to initially pay a
total of 5 trillion won ($4.65 billion) in compensation to the
workers, according to local media reports.
Auto-component manufacturers also suffered. Hyundai Mobis
tumbled 4.6 percent while Mando Corp
fell 4.5 percent.
Defensive sectors such as telecoms bucked trends. SK Telecom
, the nation's largest mobile services provider,
gained 2.4 percent while KT Corp rose 3.1 percent.
Shares in cosmetics-maker Amore Pacific climbed
3.8 percent, with Beijing's six-day public holiday for the APEC
summit expected to boost the number of Chinese tourists to South
Korea, many of whom spend heavily on shopping.
December futures in three-year treasury bonds were
trading flat at 108.16.
0135 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,077.5 1,068.5
Yen/won 9.5522/5565 9.5337
*KTB futures 108.16 108.16
KOSPI 1,952.12 1,964.43
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)