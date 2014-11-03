(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Nov 3 The South Korean won slid to
a seven-month low against the dollar on Monday, tracking the
Japanese yen's sharp declines after the Bank of Japan
surprised markets on Friday by expanding its stimulus programme
of bond purchases.
The won was quoted at 1,072.6 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Friday's session
close of 1,068.5.
The local currency fell to a trough of 1,079.8 in early
morning trade, its weakest intraday level since 1,080.3 on March
25.
South Korean shares fell as blue chip automakers weighed,
with a softer yen stoking concerns that their Japanese rivals
will be more price competitive on the export market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.58 percent at 1,952.97 points at the closing bell.
Hyundai Motor slumped 5.9 percent while sister
firm Kia Motors tumbled 5.6 percent.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)