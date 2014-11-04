* Won extends losses to fresh 7-month low in wake of BoJ
stimulus
* Hyundai shares hit 4-year low, falls to 3rd in KOSPI
market cap
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Nov 4 The South Korean won fell
for a fourth day against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking a
faltering yen, as the greenback soared in the wake of a surprise
decision by the Bank of Japan to further ease monetary policy.
The dollar has surged since the Japanese central bank said
it would boost its already massive bond-buying stimulus to lift
a moribund economy.
Data on Monday showing U.S manufacturing growing at its
fastest pace in three-and-a-half years added more momentum to
the dollar's rally.
Asian currencies such as the yen, the baht and the rupiah
have all stumbled, with the won falling to a seven-month low
against the dollar.
The won was quoted at 1,080.1 to the dollar as of
0130 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 1,072.6.
"If positive numbers are shown in U.S jobs data due later in
the week, this latest bull run by the dollar could last even
longer," said Hong Seok-chan, an FX strategist at Daishin
Economic Research Institute.
South Korean shares were little changed, although automakers
and related counters extended their losses into a second day,
rattled by concerns that a softer yen would erode their price
competitiveness relative to their Japanese rivals.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.08 percent at 1,951.39 points as of 0130 GMT.
Shares in Hyundai Motor fell 3.1 percent, en
route to a four-year intraday low, losing its position as the
second-most valuable South Korean company by market
capitalization in the process.
Further weighing on Hyundai was news that the company, along
with affiliate Kia Motors, had agreed to pay $350
million in penalties to the U.S government for overstating fuel
economy ratings.
Kia shares were down 1.2 percent while auto-parts maker
Hyundai Mobis shed 2.1 percent.
LG Display, a key supplier of screens for Apple
Inc, rallied 3.5 percent on the back of brisk iPhone 6
sales. Shares in the silicon-valley giant hit an all-time high
on Wall Street.
Data released before the opening bell showed South Korea's
annual inflation in October picking up for the first time in
three months but was still well clear of the lower threshold of
the central bank's medium-term target, leaving sufficient
headroom to cut rates further if required.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds added
9 basis points to trade at 108.28.
0130 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,080.1 1,072.6
Yen/won 9.5146/196 9.4907
*KTB futures 108.28 108.19
KOSPI 1,951.39 1,952.97
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Ryan Woo)