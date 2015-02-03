* Won firmer as dollar weighed by soft data; RBA meeting in
focus
* Shares fall as growth, deflation worries bite; auto shares
down
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 3 The South Korean won
rebounded from a near one-month low against the dollar on
Tuesday morning, following a raft of downbeat U.S. economic data
showing weaker-than-expected factory activity, consumption, and
construction spending.
The won was at 1,097.9 to the dollar as of 0150
GMT, compared to 1,103.3 at the close on Monday's session.
The latest batch of U.S. economic data follows Friday's
disappointing fourth-quarter GDP growth report, further
heightening expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay
its planned interest rate hike.
However, investors are casting a wary eye on the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA), which could cut interest rates in a bid
to fight low inflation when it announces its policy decision
later in the day at 0330 GMT.
"If Australia either cuts rates or takes a dovish stance, it
would intensify the mood of a currency war in the region and
along with it, expectations of easing by the Bank of Korea,"
said Son Eun-jeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Woori Futures.
South Korea's annual inflation held steady in January as a
sharp increase in cigarette prices offset a plunge in energy
costs, although many economist say the central bank needs to cut
rates further to ward off further deflationary
pressure.
South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, as recent data
indicating sluggish growth in the U.S. and China dampened the
outlook of exporters and highlighted growing deflation risks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.3 percent to 1,946.66 points as of 0150 GMT, holding just
above the index's 60-day moving average.
Auto shares led the declines, as Hyundai Motor
slid 2.3 percent while sister firm Kia Motors shed
1.6 percent after seeing their sales decline in January amid
slowing global demand.
Energy counters bucked trends, buoyed by an 11 percent rally
in oil prices over the last two days, with SK Innovation
gaining 1.1 percent while S-Oil rose 2.2
percent.
Shares in Hotel Shilla Co, South Korea's
second-largest operator of duty-free stores, rallied 4.4 percent
after saying it was interested in acquiring U.S. based in-flight
duty-free retailer DFASS Group.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down
0.22 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell
0.17 percent.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 4
basis points to trade at 108.74.
0150 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,097.9 1,103.3
Yen/won 9.3579/663 9.3398
*KTB futures 108.74 108.70
KOSPI 1,946.66 1,952.68
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Kim Coghill)