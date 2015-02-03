* Won firmer as dollar weighed by soft data; RBA meeting in focus * Shares fall as growth, deflation worries bite; auto shares down By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 3 The South Korean won rebounded from a near one-month low against the dollar on Tuesday morning, following a raft of downbeat U.S. economic data showing weaker-than-expected factory activity, consumption, and construction spending. The won was at 1,097.9 to the dollar as of 0150 GMT, compared to 1,103.3 at the close on Monday's session. The latest batch of U.S. economic data follows Friday's disappointing fourth-quarter GDP growth report, further heightening expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay its planned interest rate hike. However, investors are casting a wary eye on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which could cut interest rates in a bid to fight low inflation when it announces its policy decision later in the day at 0330 GMT. "If Australia either cuts rates or takes a dovish stance, it would intensify the mood of a currency war in the region and along with it, expectations of easing by the Bank of Korea," said Son Eun-jeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Woori Futures. South Korea's annual inflation held steady in January as a sharp increase in cigarette prices offset a plunge in energy costs, although many economist say the central bank needs to cut rates further to ward off further deflationary pressure. South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, as recent data indicating sluggish growth in the U.S. and China dampened the outlook of exporters and highlighted growing deflation risks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to 1,946.66 points as of 0150 GMT, holding just above the index's 60-day moving average. Auto shares led the declines, as Hyundai Motor slid 2.3 percent while sister firm Kia Motors shed 1.6 percent after seeing their sales decline in January amid slowing global demand. Energy counters bucked trends, buoyed by an 11 percent rally in oil prices over the last two days, with SK Innovation gaining 1.1 percent while S-Oil rose 2.2 percent. Shares in Hotel Shilla Co, South Korea's second-largest operator of duty-free stores, rallied 4.4 percent after saying it was interested in acquiring U.S. based in-flight duty-free retailer DFASS Group. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.22 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell 0.17 percent. March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 4 basis points to trade at 108.74. 0150 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,097.9 1,103.3 Yen/won 9.3579/663 9.3398 *KTB futures 108.74 108.70 KOSPI 1,946.66 1,952.68 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)