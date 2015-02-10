* Broad risk aversion sets in as Greece refuses debt
extension
* Bond futures plunge as Choi hints that current policy can
stay
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 10 South Korean shares fell on
Tuesday morning, with investors reluctant to make aggressive
bets amid tensions between Greece and its euro zone creditors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.37 percent at 1,939.80 points as of 0245 GMT, dipping
below the index's 60-day moving average of 1,940.63 points.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday ruled out an
extension of Greece's bailout terms and said he would roll back
some of the austerity measures imposed by lenders as part of
Greece's debt conditions.
Share losses were broad-based, with 15 out of the 17 major
industry sub-indices tracked by the main bourse in negative
territory. Losing shares outnumbered winners nearly 2 to 1.
Energy counters were one of the few bright spots in the
sluggish market after oil prices rallied overnight, with SK
Innovation gaining 1.5 percent while LG Chem
rose 1.4 percent.
KOSDAQ-listed Daum Kakao Corp climbed 2.8
percent after saying it would enter the Chinese mobile gaming
market through its subsidiary in China.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down
0.38 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged
lower by 0.12 percent.
The South Korean won firmed on Tuesday, eyeing
movements in the yen as the Japanese currency
strengthened on safe-haven demand.
Further weighing on dollar/won was South Korean finance
minister Choi Kyung-hwan's optimistic view of the economy, as
well as hints that the monetary policy was at an adequate,
maintainable level.
"The feeling that the possibility of a rate cut has all but
evaporated is spreading across the market, making it difficult
to go long on the dollar against the won," said a foreign
exchange dealer based in Seoul.
Bond futures plunged on Choi's comments as some market
participants had positioned themselves for further policy
easing, with three-year benchmark futures falling 24
basis points to trade at 108.47.
0245 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,090.2 1,094.9
Yen/won 9.1967/2076 9.2223
*KTB futures 108.47 108.71
KOSPI 1,939.80 1,947.00
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Eric Meijer)