SEOUL Feb 10 South Korean bonds had their worst day in four weeks while the won rose on Tuesday after the finance minister's remarks in an interview with Reuters dampened expectations for an interest rate cut soon.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan told Reuters late on Monday Asia's fourth-largest economy would continue its solid recovery and that it was time to focus on structural reforms rather than debating interest rate policy.

Bond yields rose across the board while the curve steepened. The 1-year treasury bond yield gained 3.8 basis points to 1.987 percent while the 10-year yield rose 6.1 basis points to 2.356 percent, their biggest daily gains since Jan. 15.

The won ended trade in Seoul up 0.5 percent at 1,089.7 per dollar, outperforming regional peers.

"Minister Choi's remarks indicated that the government is not looking for a further rate cut soon and so added fuel to the already nervous sentiment in the bond market after a rally earlier this year," said Park Hyuk-soo, a bond analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute.

Choi told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies in Istanbul that the policy stance on interest rates was likely to continue.

"In the second half of last year, the interest rate in Korea was cut twice from 2.5 percent to 2 percent and this is already a historic low level," Choi said. "So this stance is likely to continue."

While the country's central bank independently sets the benchmark interest rate, the government is suspected of wielding influence on some of its past decisions.

In a Reuters survey conducted right before the January central bank meeting, 16 out of the 27 analysts predicted the Bank of Korea would lower the interest rate during the first half of this year. The central bank next meets on Feb. 17.

Insiders at the central bank and the finance ministry have recently expressed confidence in the strength of the local economy while airing concerns over fast growth in the already heavy household debt.

Still, the 1-year treasury bond yield staying below the central bank's policy rate of 2.0 percent indicated traders have not completely abandoned expectations for a rate cut sometime in the future as domestic demand in South Korea remained weak.

A finance ministry report released early on Tuesday showed combined sales at department stores run by the country's top chain operators were estimated to have fallen by the sharpest pace on record in January on annual terms.

The ministry played down the poor department-store sales while maintaining its upbeat stance, blaming distortions related to the timing of the three-day Lunar New Year holidays, which fell in January last year but will fall in the second half of February this year. (Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in SEOUL, Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)