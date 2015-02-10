SEOUL Feb 10 South Korean bonds had their worst
day in four weeks while the won rose on Tuesday after the
finance minister's remarks in an interview with Reuters dampened
expectations for an interest rate cut soon.
Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan told Reuters late on Monday
Asia's fourth-largest economy would continue its solid recovery
and that it was time to focus on structural reforms rather than
debating interest rate policy.
Bond yields rose across the board while the curve steepened.
The 1-year treasury bond yield gained 3.8 basis points to 1.987
percent while the 10-year yield rose 6.1 basis points to 2.356
percent, their biggest daily gains since Jan. 15.
The won ended trade in Seoul up 0.5 percent at
1,089.7 per dollar, outperforming regional peers.
"Minister Choi's remarks indicated that the government is
not looking for a further rate cut soon and so added fuel to the
already nervous sentiment in the bond market after a rally
earlier this year," said Park Hyuk-soo, a bond analyst at
Daishin Economic Research Institute.
Choi told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of finance
chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies in Istanbul that the
policy stance on interest rates was likely to continue.
"In the second half of last year, the interest rate in Korea
was cut twice from 2.5 percent to 2 percent and this is already
a historic low level," Choi said. "So this stance is likely to
continue."
While the country's central bank independently sets the
benchmark interest rate, the government is suspected of wielding
influence on some of its past decisions.
In a Reuters survey conducted right before the January
central bank meeting, 16 out of the 27 analysts predicted the
Bank of Korea would lower the interest rate during the first
half of this year. The central bank next meets on Feb. 17.
Insiders at the central bank and the finance ministry have
recently expressed confidence in the strength of the local
economy while airing concerns over fast growth in the already
heavy household debt.
Still, the 1-year treasury bond yield staying below the
central bank's policy rate of 2.0 percent indicated traders have
not completely abandoned expectations for a rate cut sometime in
the future as domestic demand in South Korea remained weak.
A finance ministry report released early on Tuesday showed
combined sales at department stores run by the country's top
chain operators were estimated to have fallen by the sharpest
pace on record in January on annual terms.
The ministry played down the poor department-store sales
while maintaining its upbeat stance, blaming distortions related
to the timing of the three-day Lunar New Year holidays, which
fell in January last year but will fall in the second half of
February this year.
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in SEOUL, Jongwoo Cheon in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)