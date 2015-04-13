By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 13 South Korean shares edged up to a near four-year high at midday on Monday on hopes global funds will continue to flow into emerging markets, with brokerages leading the gains. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,090.42 points as of 0240 GMT after briefly touching 2,095.75 points, its highest intraday level since August 2, 2011. "Emerging markets will likely continue to enjoy fund inflows as the global liquidity will remain ample for the time being," said Han Yo-seop, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. Foreign investor interest in South Korean equities remained strong, with a net purchases worth 145 billion won ($132.36 million) by midday, extending their buying spree into a fifth consecutive session. Brokerage shares were up more than 4 percent, with Golden Bridge Investment and Securities Co Ltd jumping 14 percent and Hanyang Securities Co Ltd 13 percent. Hotel Shilla Co Ltd and Hyundai Development Co Engineering and Construction soared after local media reported on Sunday that Hyundai announced a plan to open a new duty-free store in Seoul together with Shilla. Shilla rose by 15 percent and Hyundai 13 percent. The South Korean won was on track for a fifth day of losses as the dollar firmed globally and as local companies including Samsung Electronics are expected to pay year-end dividends to foreign investors during Monday, estimated by traders at more than $1 billion. The won was off 0.3 percent at 1,095.5 per dollar from the previous close at 1,092.7. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.03 point at 109.46 as of 0240 GMT. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,095.5 1,092.7 Yen/won 9.1041/103 9.0922 *KTB futures 109.46 109.49 KOSPI 2,090.42 2,087.76 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)