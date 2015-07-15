By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, July 15 Seoul shares rose by midday on
Wednesday as builders led gains on expectations for increasing
orders from Iran after Tehran and global powers reached a
nuclear deal.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.3 percent at 2,065.06 points as of 0226 GMT from the previous
close at 2,059.23. Gainers led losers by 1.18 to 1.
"Market's rose today due to the deal as builders gained on
expectations for more contracts from Iran and refineries were up
on prospects for stabilisation in oil markets," said Rhoo
Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Builders outperformed the broader market, rising 2.8
percent. Daelim Industrial Co Ltd gained 2.5 percent
after rising as much as 14.5 percent to 98,000 won, its highest
since Dec. 2, 2013.
Refinery SK Innovation Co Ltd and S-Oil Corp
rose 1.9 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.
Carmaker Hyundai Motor Co Ltd was up 1.2 percent
and its sister company Kia Motors Corp gained 0.8
percent.
Foreigners were set to be net buyers in the local stock
market, purchasing a net 109 billion won ($95.6 million) worth
of KOSPI shares by midday.
The South Korean won edged up against the dollar as the
dollar lost ground on easing expectations for a U.S. Federal
Reserve rate hike in September following disappointing U.S.
retail sales data.
The won was up 0.2 percent at 1,140.0 per
dollar from the previous close of 1,142.6.
U.S. retail sales slipped 0.3 percent last month, the
weakest reading since February.
Market reaction was largely muted after China's
better-than-expected second quarter economic growth data was
released during the session.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.01 point at 109.06.
0226 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,140.0 1,142.6
Yen/won 9.2328/399 9.2554
*KTB futures 109.06 109.07
KOSPI 2,065.06 2,059.23
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
