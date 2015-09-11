(Corrects name of currency in 5th paragraph)
By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, Sept 11 The South Korean won sharply rose
against the dollar by midday on Friday, joining a broader rally
against the U.S. dollar led in Asia by the Chinese yuan.
Market reaction was broadly muted after the Bank of Korea
kept its policy interest rate steady at a record
low of 1.50 percent early in the session, which had been largely
expected.
The market was awaiting a news conference by Bank of Korea
Governor Lee Ju-yeol due to be begin at 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
The won was quoted at 1,182.6 per dollar, up 1
percent as of 0153 GMT, after touching as high as 1,181.4, the
strongest intraday level since Sept. 2.
Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign-exchange analyst at Samsung
Futures, said the won could lose some of its gains if the BOK
governor made dovish remarks.
Seoul shares slid as investors, notably foreigners, took
profits following a two-day rally.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) eased
0.8 percent to 1,946.51 points. Losers outnumbered winners by
1.1 to 1. During the last two sessions, it had gained 4.4
percent, the biggest two-day rise since late-June, 2013.
Foreigners offloaded a net 46.5 billion won($39.31 million)
worth of shares in the main board by midday, set to extend their
selling spree into 27th straight session.
Stock market investors would be also watching the BOK
governor's news conference for clues on the chances for rate
cuts.
"If BoK signalled an additional rates cut this year today,
the signal could bring a positive effect for the domestic stock
market instantly," said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at
Yuanta Securities.
"However, in the long run, market would digest the signal as
bad news of downturn in local economy."
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
lost 0.7 percent, and Hyundai Motor Co Ltd edged up
0.6 percent. Steel maker Posco slipped 2.1 percent.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.04 point at 109.63.
0253 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,182.6 1,194.4
Yen/won 9.7840/881 9.7972
*KTB futures 109.63 109.67
KOSPI 1,946.51 1,962.11
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)