SEOUL, Nov 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 21 58.5* 70.3 -149.6 Nov 20 386.3 142.5 -89.2 Nov 19 375.7 6.9 -58.2 Nov 18 241.0 70.7 -292.5 Nov 17 -32.1 168.4 -177.5 Nov 14 -239.3 383.4 -182.5 Nov 13 111.8 -203.8 54.9 Nov 12 -17.2 -30.5 -32.4 Nov 11 111.3 -48.1 -127.4 Nov 10 41.0 -4.8 -79.6 Nov 7 -97.5 76.8 -4.8 Nov 6 -68.1 161.0 -135.1 Nov 5 -136.5 188.1 -86.9 Nov 4 -25.8 -48.7 35.1 Nov 3 -4.4 -103.4 61.6 Month to date 704.6 828.8 -1,264.1 Year to date 6,304.1 -2,680.1 -1,208.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.06 trillion Korean won ($953.02 million) worth. (1 US dollar = 1,112.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)