Fitch: Stricter China Bank Regs Credit Positive, Risks Remain

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 21 (Fitch) The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has issued several notices that point to stronger enforcement of risk-management regulations, particularly with regard to shadow-banking activities. The Chinese authorities continue to rely on rapid credit growth to meet GDP growth targets, which limits their scope to rein in the shadow-banking sector. However, tighter monitoring and enforcemen