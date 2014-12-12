BRIEF-Weiye Holdings says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Henan Weiye Construction Development entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to dispose of its 100% equity interest in Henan Huibang Property
SEOUL, Dec 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 12 -253.0* 185.4 -21.8 Dec 11 -707.2 201.0 338.3 Dec 10 -129.5 -25.9 109.4 Dec 9 231.6 -9.7 -39.4 Dec 8 106.5 -71.4 -31.3 Dec 5 231.1 -174.8 -62.6 Dec 4 44.4 199.5 -267.9 Dec 3 46.3 -14.5 -102.7 Dec 2 47.1 -89.5 -37.0 Dec 1 62.7 -209.6 122.6 Nov 28 52.6 -151.2 94.1 Nov 27 -23.3 37.5 -12.8 Nov 26 76.4 -7.0 -69.8 Nov 25 387.5 42.3 -415.8 Nov 24 353.3 86.6 -443.4 Month to date -320.0 -9.7 7.7 Year to date 6,830.7 -2,681.7 -2,048.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.09 trillion Korean won ($989.05 million) worth. ($1 = 1,102.0700 won) (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)
COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday to hit a more than six-month closing high on foreign buying in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, helping boost the overall sentiment.