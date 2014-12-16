SEOUL, Dec 16 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Dec 16 -530.7* 301.7 120.6
Dec 15 -306.5 165.0 26.1
Dec 12 -249.6 184.0 -21.4
Dec 11 -707.2 201.0 338.3
Dec 10 -129.5 -25.9 109.4
Dec 9 231.6 -9.7 -39.4
Dec 8 106.5 -71.4 -31.3
Dec 5 231.1 -174.8 -62.6
Dec 4 44.4 199.5 -267.9
Dec 3 46.3 -14.5 -102.7
Dec 2 47.1 -89.5 -37.0
Dec 1 62.7 -209.6 122.6
Nov 28 52.6 -151.2 94.1
Nov 27 -23.3 37.5 -12.8
Nov 26 76.4 -7.0 -69.8
Month to date -1,153.9 455.8 154.7
Year to date 5,996.8 -2,216.2 -1,901.7
Source: The Korea Exchange
* Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
1.92 trillion Korean won ($1.77 billion) worth.
($1 = 1,086.2200 won)
(Reporting By Kahyun Yang)