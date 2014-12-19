SEOUL, Dec 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 19 - 11.6* 192.7 -182.1 Dec 18 -524.3 483.4 -62.7 Dec 17 -408.8 395.2 -90.4 Dec 16 -489.1 345.9 120.2 Dec 15 -306.5 165.0 26.1 Dec 12 -249.6 184.0 -21.4 Dec 11 -707.2 201.0 338.3 Dec 10 -129.5 -25.9 109.4 Dec 9 231.6 -9.7 -39.4 Dec 8 106.5 -71.4 -31.3 Dec 5 231.1 -174.8 -62.6 Dec 4 44.4 199.5 -267.9 Dec 3 46.3 -14.5 -102.7 Dec 2 47.1 -89.5 -37.0 Dec 1 62.7 -209.6 122.6 Month to date -2,057.0 1,571.3 -181.0 Year to date 5,093.7 -1,100.7 -2,237.4 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 8 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 2.83 trillion Korean won ($2.57 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,100.0100 won) (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)