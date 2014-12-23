BRIEF-Renasant reports receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for Metropolitan merger
* Renasant announces receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for merger with Metropolitan
SEOUL, Dec 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 23 -162.3* 183.2 -139.7 Dec 22 - 53.2 186.9 -134.8 Dec 19 - 0.9 183.3 -182.3 Dec 18 -524.3 483.4 -62.7 Dec 17 -408.8 395.2 -90.4 Dec 16 -489.1 345.9 120.2 Dec 15 -306.5 165.0 26.1 Dec 12 -249.6 184.0 -21.4 Dec 11 -707.2 201.0 338.3 Dec 10 -129.5 -25.9 109.4 Dec 9 231.6 -9.7 -39.4 Dec 8 106.5 -71.4 -31.3 Dec 5 231.1 -174.8 -62.6 Dec 4 44.4 199.5 -267.9 Dec 3 46.3 -14.5 -102.7 Dec 2 47.1 -89.5 -37.0 Month to date -2,261.8 1,931.9 -455.7 Year to date 4,888.9 -740.1 -2,512.1 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 3.03 trillion korean won ($2.75 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,101.6000 won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
NEW YORK, April 20 Investors poured $1.5 billion into U.S.-based funds that invest in non-domestic stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the fifth straight week of inflows.