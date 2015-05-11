SEOUL, May 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 11 -47.4* -56.9 83.0 May 8 -23.7 -171.5 197.8 May 7 -67.4 -108.4 168.5 May 6 95.7 -218.5 110.6 May 4 129.1 -114.1 -10.5 Apr 30 70.8 -162.8 108.9 Apr 29 -61.5 -137.4 231.7 Apr 28 -1.6 71.4 -66.3 Apr 27 207.1 -246.2 32.3 Apr 24 532.8 -434.7 -80.5 Apr 23 443.5 34.3 -457.7 Apr 22 744.5 -395.1 -333.4 Apr 21 246.8 -474.8 227.4 Apr 20 285.1 -304.8 32.4 Apr 17 279.9 -108.1 -148.6 Month to date 86.4 -669.5 549.5 Year to date 7,933.5 -7,235.9 -1,603.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 138.5 billion korean won ($126.99 million) worth. ($1 = 1,090.6300 won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim)