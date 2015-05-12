SEOUL, May 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 12 4.9 -90.3 75.5 May 11 -47.5 -57.0 83.2 May 8 -23.7 -171.5 197.8 May 7 -67.4 -108.4 168.5 May 6 95.7 -218.5 110.6 May 4 129.1 -114.1 -10.5 Apr 30 70.8 -162.8 108.9 Apr 29 -61.5 -137.4 231.7 Apr 28 -1.6 71.4 -66.3 Apr 27 207.1 -246.2 32.3 Apr 24 532.8 -434.7 -80.5 Apr 23 443.5 34.3 -457.7 Apr 22 744.5 -395.1 -333.4 Apr 21 246.8 -474.8 227.4 Apr 20 285.1 -304.8 32.4 Month to date 91.2 -759.8 625.1 Year to date 7,938.3 -7,326.3 -1,528.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)